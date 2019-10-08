St. Clair College students and staff are dealing with the tragic news that three students died in a car crash in Lambton County.

OPP say Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-old students from India, died in a violent single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

In a letter emailed to students, the college says they were enrolled in the networking technician program in Windsor.

The college says mental health supports and services were made available all weekend and will continue to be available to all students.