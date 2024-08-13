WINDSOR
Windsor

    • St. Clair College outlines exciting season at the Chrysler Theatre

    (Source: Chrysler Theatre) (Source: Chrysler Theatre)
    The 2024-2025 season at St Clair College’s Chrysler Theatre will be an exciting one.

    This season will provide audience members comedy, concerts, musicals and family shows.

    “2025 is going to be epic for Chrysler Theatre and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store,” said Veronica Mancini, manager of the Chrysler Theatre.

    “The lineup is nothing short of spectacular with an incredible mix of shows.”

    Some shows featured on the schedule include “Hyprov”, a combination between hypnosis and improv, concert performances like “70s Rock Parade”, “Revenge of the 80s” and “90s Boy Band Review”, classics like “Sleeping Beauty”, “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Magic School Bus”, and more.

    Audiences can also look forward to “Choir! Choir! Choir!”, a Queen sing along.

    A full schedule and tickets can be found here.

