St. Clair College head coach named to Team Canada

Kevin Corriveau, golf head coach at St. Clair College, has been named to Team Canada’s coaching staff for the 2024 FISU (Fédération internationale du sport universitaire, International University Sports Federation) World University Championships.

The championships will be held in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30.

Adam Wagner from the University of Windsor and Tara Savoie from the University of Waterloo will also join the coaching staff.

“It is an honour and a privilege to have this opportunity to represent my country, the PGA of Canada, St. Clair College and all of Windsor and Essex County in this championship,” said Corriveau.

“I am thankful to be apart of it and very much appreciate the support of the St. Clair College Athletic department and academic sector in this journey.”

Corriveau has been part of the Saints’ golf program for 23 years.

He will coach Anthony Jomphe of Université de Montréal, William Forgues of Université Laval, John Paul Kahlert of the University of British Columbia, Ela Jones of the University of Guelph, Kristi Godkin of Wilfried Laurier University and Morgan Best of the University of the Fraser Valley.