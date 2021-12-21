St. Clair College delays start of Winter semester by a week
The entrance to St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor. Photo taken August 22, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
London, Ont. -
St. Clair College is delaying the start of its winter semester by one week, due to the Omicron variant.
The first week of classes will begin Monday January 17, 2022 and will be held online.
In-person classes will resume Monday January 24, 2022.
March break will continue as planned with the Winter semester ending on April 29.