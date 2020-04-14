WINDSOR, ONT. -- St. Clair College is cancelling the spring convocation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremonies were scheduled for June 8-13. College officials say all spring graduates are invited to participate in the fall convocation ceremonies in October.

The Annual Academic Excellence Awards banquet scheduled for May has also been cancelled.

Students who have achieved academic distinction, been recognized for student leadership or attained a faculty academic award will be receiving official written communication for the honour by mail.

In June, St. Clair College will mail students the college credential, liripipe and alumni pin to all those who are graduating.

Potential graduates can go to the convocation FAQ page and review the questions posted. Email the college at convocation@stclaircollege.ca with any of questions or concerns.

College officials say they are committed to providing the opportunity to celebrate at a convocation. The details about the October convocation ceremonies will be shared with as soon as they are confirmed.