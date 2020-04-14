WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 349 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 35 new cases and five more deaths.

The stats are according to data released on Tuesday.

All of the new reported deaths were women, three were in their 90s, one was in her 80s and one was in her 70s.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex has reached 13. Ten deaths have been with people in long-term care homes.

The health unit says there are outbreaks at seven long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says they are working closely with the homes to help prevent the spread.

He says they have started testing asymptomatic residents in the long-term care homes that have been in close contact with positive cases.

“Right now we are focusing on testing asymptomatic residents who may be at a higher risk,” says Ahmed.

There were just three new cases reported on Monday. Ahmed says the jump in cases on Tuesday is a combinations of two things. There was a delay in the lab reporting cases and they have tested several other asymptomatic people in long-term care homes.

Overall, 2,589 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the region and 365 tests are pending.

Out of the positive cases, 30 people have recovered.

There are 25 COVID-19 cases reported in Chatham-Kent.