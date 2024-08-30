St. Clair College and UWindsor coaches returning home with FISU World Championships silver medal

St. Clair College’s golf coach, Kevin Corriveau, and University of Windsor coach, Adam Wagner, are returning home from Finland with a silver medal

Corriveau was in Kuortane-Seinäjoki, Finland for the 2024 FISU (International University Sports Federation, Fédération internationale du sport universitaire) University Championships, held from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30.

Canada’s men’s team, consisting of Anthony Jomphe of the Université de Montréal, William Forgues of Université Laval and John Paul Kahlert of the University of British Columbia, placed in second after four rounds.

The medal is the first earned by the Canadian men’s teams and is the best finish at the games.

Full results are available here.