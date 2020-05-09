WINDSOR, ONT. -- Teena Ireland follows the lead of Josh Horan for another ‘Bridge-to-Bridge‘ fundraising run.

Ireland says it was a chilly start to her 32-kilometre run Saturday, which started at the Ambassador Bridge in West Windsor and ended in Belle River.

It took Ireland four hours and seven minutes to complete.

Last week, Belle River resident Josh Horan kicked off the ‘Bridge-to-Bridge‘ fundraising run for frontline workers at Windsor Regional Hospital.

To date, the Go Fund Me page is now up to $6,038.

https://ca.gofundme.com/f/from-belle-river-to-the-bridge

Ireland wanted to keep Horan's momentum going and continue to fundraise for frontline workers, as Ireland worked at a local hospital for 28 years.

“Knowing that it was going to be a hard run, I didn’t complain. I didn’t want to complain because the frontline workers are out there and they are not complaining. They’re doing their job and they’re keeping us healthy, the numbers show it” said Ireland. “I’m proud of the people I used to work with and I want to do something to help them so that they can be healthy and stay in the workplace. So the money can go towards masks, whatever they need in order to keep going for us. So we have to take care of them, just like they take care of us.”

For the rest of the month of May, Ireland says there are several runners that have committed to run in hopes to help achieve the original goal of $10,000 for the Windsor Regional Hospital foundation.