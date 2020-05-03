WINDSOR, ON -- Josh Horan started his 32-kilometre run in Belle River Friday and four hours and seventeen minutes later Horan touched the Ambassador Bridge in West Windsor.

Horan’s run was a fundraiser for frontline workers at Windsor Regional Hospital.

"I just did this to show them a little bit of support during these tough times and hopefully the positivity is contagious within the Windsor Essex community” says Horan. “Even those affected during the pandemic with COVID-19, hopefully it will uplift their spirits a little bit."

Friends and family cheered Horan on right until he crossed the finish line.

Horan tells CTV news the run was challenging, but worth every step.

His Go Fund Me page has raised $5525.00.

"Hope everybody at the hospital will feel the love and are able to use this to whatever needs necessary."

Horan says he hopes to make his run an annual event or maybe weekly to benefit different local charities.

"For mental health initiatives, downtown mission and even inspire others to continue the fundraise campaign. Maybe on a weekly basis somebody can run the distance and give the Windsor-Essex residents and the healthcare workers alike, something to look forward to each week."