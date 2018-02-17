

CTV Windsor





Windsor Spitfires forward Jake Smith has been suspended eight games for violating the Canadian Hockey League’s anti-doping policy.

The Spitfires released a statement Saturday afternoon, explaining why his test results turned up dirty.

"While attempting to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection, Jake purchased an over-the-counter cold and sinus medication which contained an ingredient that is restricted by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) prohibited list," said athletic therapist Joey Garland.

"Jake was unaware that the medicine contained pseudoephedrine and was merely trying to get healthy.”

Smith will be eligible to return March 8.