

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Spitfires season may be over, but this is a big weekend for the Ontario Hockey League team.

The Spitfires will have 16 selections in the OHL draft on Saturday.

Windsor has the 10th overall pick, as well as four selections in the first 56. It’s the first time since 2012 that the Spitfires will have four selections in the top three rounds.

General Manager Warren Rychel says he is excited about the prospect of adding talent to his team.

“We’re going to get three very good players,” says Rychel. “We want to add firepower.”

The Spitfires scored 214 goals in the 2017-18 season, the third lowest in the tough Western Conference.

In other Spitfire news, head coach Trevor Letowski and goaltender Michael DiPietro have been named finalists for the league’s year end awards.

Letowski is among seven nominees for the OHL Coach of the Year. In his first season as the club's head coach, Letowski guided a young Spitfires club to 32 wins, 70 points and a sixth place finish in the Western Conference.

DiPietro is nominated for Outstanding Goalie of the Year and Outstanding Player of the Year. The 18-year-old from Amherstburg appeared in 56 regular season games, posting 29 wins to go along with a 2.79 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in his third season.

The winners of the league awards will be announced prior to the awards presentation at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on June 6.