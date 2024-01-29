WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spits fall to Saginaw in Michigan

    Cole Davis of the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images) Cole Davis of the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    Sebastien Gervais scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 5-2.

    Jorian Donovan, Michael Misa and Alex Christopoulos also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (32-12-0-1), who outshot the visitors 45-28.

    Cole Davis and Carson Woodall scored for the Spitfires (14-27-3-1).

