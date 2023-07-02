Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect

A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.

According to Environment Canada, showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday morning and into the evening.

General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible, with some areas receiving multiple rounds of heavy rain may get “well in excess” of 50 mm.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. A rainfall warning has also been issued for the Chatham-Kent region with rainfall amounts of 50 mm to 100 mm possible, even reaching 200 mm in isolated amounts.

Areas between Chatham and Ridgetown have received “extreme rainfall amounts” since Saturday, with rain, some heavy downpours, expected to continue on and off Sunday. Environment Canada says as of 11 a.m., Ridgetown has already reported 67.3 mm of rain, but RADAR suggests that some areas between it and Chatham have received in excess of 150 mm.

Due to the rainfall warning, the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch advisory due to the expected thunderstorms and showers.

LTVCA officials say people should take extra caution and avoid local watercourses, ditches, and streams with elevated water levels. The combination of slippery banks, deep and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and update the advisory as necessary.