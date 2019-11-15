WINDSOR -- Windsor fire crews were out on Elsemere Avenue this evening.

A fire broke out in the 2200 block around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to make quick work of the situation, which they say started with a space heater igniting some combustibles.

Residents nearby tell CTV News everyone made it out okay, though one person was taken to hospital with burns to his hands.

Damage to the home is estimated to be around $100,000.