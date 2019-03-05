

A major renovation and expansion will mean better access to care for Indigenous people in Windsor-Essex.

A ceremony with traditional First Nations singing and drumming was held Monday afternoon at the newly reconstructed Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre in Windsor.

The centre serves local First Nations, Metis and Inuit families in the communities of Caldwell First Nation, Delaware Nation at Moraviantown, and Aamjiwnaang First Nation (Sarnia).

Services include primary health care, mental health and addictions support, and traditional healing services.

Integrated Care Manager Elayne Isaacs says the centre will now be able to offer local families care they may not have previously had access to.

“When it comes to primary care, many of them were maybe on waitlists or have accessed services in other areas but, what's unique to this is it's not just access to primary care -- we work on the holistic, individual wellness of that person,” says Isaacs.

The SOAHAC is located in the plaza at 1405 Tecumseh Rd W.