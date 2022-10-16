South Windsor fire deemed deliberate, police launch arson investigation

Police are investigating an arson after finding a Molotov cocktail inside a South Windsor business following an overnight fire Sunday.

Fire crews and police responded to the blaze in the 3000 block of McGregor Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators found a glass panel on the business’s front door had been broken. Police say a Molotov cocktail containing a possible accelerant was also found in a bag inside.

Windsor fire crews and police responded to a fire in the 3000 block of McGregor Boulevard in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Courtesy: OnLocation/Twitter)No one was injured as a result of the fire, police say. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance or dash cams to check their footage for any possibly suspicious people or vehicles in the area during the time of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

