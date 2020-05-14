WINDSOR, ONT. -- Some Windsor-Essex businesses are excited about getting the green light to reopen by the province.

Ontario released what the first stage of the province's recovery phase will look like on Thursday.

Premiere Doug Ford announced a large number of businesses can reopen over the next few days, while adhering to specific public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here's the full list of businesses that can reopen in Ontario.

Director of golf operations at Ambassador Golf Adam Wagner is happy with the news they can open on Saturday.

“The announcement Doug Ford made today was extremely positive and we’re excited to get going,” says Wagner.

Wagner says they have made a number of changes to follow the provincial guidelines.

“Things like raised cups, one golf cart per person obviously disinfected and regular cleaning and providing a lot of PPE and a lot of cleaning equipment for both the staff and the players,” says Wagner.

Bahn Garg, the owner of Windsor Campground, says they have been getting a lot of calls about reopening.

“We have about a hundred permanent seasonal residents here and they are calling every day in large numbers,” says Garg.

Garg doesn’t anticipate any problems with physical distancing.

“We have more space per unit and social distancing would not be a problem unless people try to ignore it,” adds Garg.

Garg bought the campground last October, so this is his first season running operations. He says he’s willing to add extra precautions.

“We don’t want COVID to spread through our campground so we may even impose come conditions ourselves if the government doesn’t,” he says.

They have been preparing to reopen already, so it will be an easy transition.

“We’ve already cut the grass, trimmed the trees,” says Garg. “We are ready to open.”