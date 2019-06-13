

CTV Windsor





The new PET/CT scanner is in open to patients at Windsor Regional Hospital following months of planning and several weeks of technical preparation and staff training.

The installation of the PET/CT scanner at the Met Campus was celebrated Thursday.

The local scanner means hundreds of patients in Windsor and Essex County no longer have to travel hundreds of kilometres to hospitals in London, Hamilton, Mississauga and elsewhere.

“We are proud to officially open our PET/CT scanner facility,” said Monica Staley Liang, regional vice president, cancer services, renal, patient relations and legal affairs. “Today is the culmination of many months of hard work in planning for the installation, training and opening involving physicians and staff from multiple departments and teams.

The PET/CT scans, long the standard for helping diagnose cancers, will support some 600 patients a year in the Windsor-Essex region and beyond.

The machinery was put into place in late April inside a trailer that is now attached to the adjacent Cancer Centre on the south side of Met Campus.

“This is an important initiative for hospital care in Windsor and we would like to thank the Government of Ontario for their approval and funding of this project,” said David Musyj, WRH president and CEO. “We are pleased we were able to come up with an interim solution to accommodate this new scanner until it can be placed in a permanent home inside a new state-of-art acute care hospital when it is constructed.”