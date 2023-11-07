Some curative radiation treatments resume at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the hospital has been able to safely resume some curative radiation treatments since Monday, as they continue to address issues caused by the cyberattack.
An update from WRH issued Tuesday says the hospital has been working with IT experts and radiation treatment platform providers to implement a “safe and reliable service to resume operation of curative radiation treatments.”
“Since Monday Nov. 6, 2023, Windsor Regional Hospital has been able to safely resume some curative radiation treatments,” the update states. “WRH’s team, the IT experts and application specialists have been working non-stop and will continue to do so safely until we return to normal operations.”
Windsor Regional Hospital is one of five Southwestern Ontario hospitals to fall victim to a ransomware attack that began on Oct. 23.
The hackers were able to shut down the hospitals’ shared systems, operated by TransForm, blocking access to patient records, leaving the hospital to resort to paper records to process patients. Large amounts of data was also stolen, some of which was published, including personal information and hospital records of patients and staff.
WRH says until it is back to normal volumes, the hospital continues to work with Ontario Health and other cancer centre organizations to transfer patients for their care, as well as to address any new referrals for radiation care.
Patients requiring system (chemotherapy and related services) are being treated both within WRH and plans have been established to access additional space in other centres if needed, officials say.
“WRH fully appreciates the stress this is causing to our patients and we are trying our best to accommodate their current clinical needs while working on an immediate solution,” officials said in the update. “Financial support continues to be available for travel and accommodation costs.”
