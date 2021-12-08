Solcz Family Foundation donates another $200,000 toward respite home

Windsor, Ont. -

The family who first ignited the Family Respite Services Capital Campaign is helping the project cross the finish line.

Two years ago, the Solcz family donated $300,000 to start construction on a new respite centre. Once the pandemic hit, costs significantly increased for construction material, specifically lumbar, so the family donated an additional $225,000 to cover the costs.

“They really really needed an upgrade, that was evident. So we were really happy to come forward and ignite this project and get it going,” said Kyrsten Solcz executive director of the Solcz Family Foundation.

As the final phase of construction is approaching, the Solcz family is donating another $200,000 toward the new respite home on Howard Avenue.

In total, the foundation has donated $725,000.

Once complete, parents can access critical programming and children with significant challenges can have opportunities engage in meaningful activities.

“You’ll notice that there’s a beautiful play space in the backyard but they’re also involved with activities when they’re here, they spend time with their friends,” said Catharine Shanahan, executive director, Family Respite Services.

The new site will help 1,200 families caring for children with disabilities in the community.

“This really helps us with all the struggles in life,” said Respite Family member Cathy Son. “So we’re so happy to see the program grow.”