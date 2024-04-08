Solar eclipse 2024 impresses crowds in Windsor-Essex

As the total solar eclipse fell over parts of southwestern Ontario Monday, many residents watched online and in person across the region.

CTV News Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald hosted a livestream of the event from Colchester Harbour.

IN PICTURES: Crowds watch solar eclipse in Windsor-Essex

Cars started lining up early Monday morning to travel to a good viewing area for the event, including a traffic backup heading into Point Pelee National Park. The park was at full capacity before noon.

Lineup to get into Point Pelee National Park on April 8, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

The eclipse occured over a large swath of North America and during the brief period when the moon totally covers the sun, day transforms to night with a show of streamers and magnetic loops dancing around the sun.

Thousands of people gathered at Point Pelee, Leamington, Kingsville and Colchester to get a view of this once in a lifetime event.

Samara Thompson says she woke up at 4:30 this morning in Toronto and picked Essex County as her viewing point.

“Checked the weather and hopped in the car where there was the least amount of clouds. This is it and it’s beautiful. What a perfect day,” she says.

Crowds take in the solar eclipse as it moves through the path of totality in Windsor-Essex. (CTV News Windsor)

In Colchester, the sky went dark as hundreds of viewers watched with their eclipse glasses on the shoreline.

Solar eclipse at totality in Colchester, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)

There were people barbecuing, playing at the beach, walking, biking and tailgating.

“Really exciting to be able to see the full eclipse. We were like let’s just go. Let’s go to Canada,” says Mary Jean Meyerson from Michigan.

Crowds head to the Lake Erie shoreline to view the total solar eclipse in Colchester, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Taylor Choma/CTV News Windsor)In Windsor, the sky didn't get as dark, since it wasn't in totality.

A look at the Detroit-Windsor skyline at 3:15 p.m. during the solar eclipse in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Melanie Kentner/CTV News Windsor)

Many residents and visitors gathered along the riverfront.Some people remarked they thought it would get much darker than what they saw in Windsor is what’s called a deep partial eclipse. The streetlights still turned on and looking across at Detroit, the skyline was glowing with lights.

Viewing the solar eclipse from the riverfront in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, April 8, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)