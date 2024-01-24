So-called 'flushable' wipes causing problems in Windsor sewers

The City of Windsor’s Public Works Department is urging residents to stop throwing so-called "flushable" wipes in the toilet.

City officials say while these products are marketed as safe for flushing, they can pose significant challenges to sewage systems and the environment.

Recent studies have shown that "flushable" wipes do not break down as easily as traditional toilet paper, leading to clogs and blockages in plumbing and sewer systems. This can result in back-ups, costly repairs and environmental damage.

Residents are being urged to dispose of wipes properly in waste bins rather than flushing them down the toilet.

Karina Richters, the City’s Supervisor of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change, emphasizes the importance of responsible disposal.

"We want to empower individuals to make environmentally conscious choices. By refraining from flushing wipes, we can collectively contribute to the well-being of our communities and protect the environment."

She says this simple action can contribute to the prevention of sewer blockages, protect our waterways, and reduce the strain on municipal infrastructure.

For more information on proper waste disposal visit www.citywindsor.ca.