Snowmobile theft reported in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are looking for two snowmobiles and a trailer that have been reported stolen.

The theft happened some time between Feb. 20 and 24 from the parking lot of Rob’s Automotive Repair on Richmond Street in Chatham.

Description of items stolen

Orange 2007 Artic Cat, model F10, registration number 96988.

Yellow 1998 Ski Doo last registration number 8AE647

Black 2018 Home trailer, body style PF, last seen with Ontario License W6250Y

Anyone with information to assist this investigation is asked to contact Const. Thomas Michaud at thomasm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).