WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Snowmobile theft reported in Chatham

    Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for the items in the photo after they were reported stolen from a business. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for the items in the photo after they were reported stolen from a business. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police are looking for two snowmobiles and a trailer that have been reported stolen.

    The theft happened some time between Feb. 20 and 24 from the parking lot of Rob’s Automotive Repair on Richmond Street in Chatham.

    Description of items stolen

    • Orange 2007 Artic Cat, model F10, registration number 96988.
    • Yellow 1998 Ski Doo last registration number 8AE647
    • Black 2018 Home trailer, body style PF, last seen with Ontario License W6250Y

    Anyone with information to assist this investigation is asked to contact Const. Thomas Michaud at thomasm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600.

    Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News