Six residents displaced after $475,000 Ford City fire
A large plume of smoke rises from the multi-unit building on Drouillard Road in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Courtesy _ONLocation_/ Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor fire officials say all six residents managed to get out of a multi-unit building on fire in Ford City.
Damage is estimated at $475,000.
Crews were called to the working fire in the 1100 block of Drouillard around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire started on the rear exterior and spread into the attic.
Firefighters switched to an exterior attack, battling the fire through the roof.
At 8 p.m., fire officials said on Twitter the blaze was under control.
A WFRS investigator attended the scene. The cause is listed as undetermined.
The six residents are displaced, but nobody was injured.