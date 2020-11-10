WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are six new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,949 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2774 people who have recovered.

There are four outbreaks in long term care and retirement homes. Riverside Place and Berkshire Care Center in Windsor both have two staff members with the virus. Lifetimes on Riverside has four residents and four staff members who have tested positive. Iller Lodge in Essex has four residents and one staff member with the virus.

The health unit says there have been recent cases in schools, but no outbreaks in schools. There are no listed outbreaks in workplaces.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.