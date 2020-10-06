WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are six new COVID-19 cases in the region on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,680 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2567 people who have recovered.

There are 37 active cases and two people are in hospital.

WECHU says three new cases are a result of close contact of confirmed cases, one is an agri-farm worker, one is community acquired and one is still being investigated.

There are no retirement homes, long term care homes, workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.



