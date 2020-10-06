WINDSOR,ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has reported a third death related to COVID-19.

CK Public Health confirmed a woman in her 80s passed away on Saturday at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

“CK Public Health provides our condolences to the individual’s family during this difficult time,” said

Stephanie Egelton, CKPH public relations officer.

Chatham-Kent has seen a total of 371 cases of COVID-19, but 364 people have recovered.

There were two other Chatham-Kent residents who died from the virus. In August, a Chatham-Kent woman in her 50s died at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The first known death in the region was reported back in April. A woman in her 80s who was being treated at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance since mid-March had died due to the virus.