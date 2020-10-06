WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Greater Essex County District School Board has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute in Windsor.

The case is listed on the COVID-19 report on the GECDSB website.

It is the second confirmed case linked to a GECDSB school. The public board also reported a case board's at Kingsville District High School on Sept 20.

P.A.S.S (Public Alternative Secondary School) Mason Centre in west Windsor was listed as having one positive case on Sept. 22, but it was removed on Sept. 22 because the person had not visited the school.

There have been two other school cases in other local boards in September. Stella Maris Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg and L’Essor high school in Tecumseh both had one confirmed case.