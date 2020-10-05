WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is only one new COVID-19 case in the region on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,674 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2560 people who have recovered.

The new case is a result of close contact of a confirmed case.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says there are 38 active cases and two people are in hospital.

The health unit is adding more COVID-19 information on the WECHU website to help residents understand the data.

“We hope with this new tool the community can now have a better understanding of the visualization of data,” says Ahmed. “They can break down data the way they want to see and it will provide them with the information that they are looking for.”

The information will be updated at noon on weekdays and the case count will be updated on weekends.

Over the weekend, the region had six new cases.There are no retirement homes, long term care homes, workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.