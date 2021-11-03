Six charges laid in Windsor-Essex for Reopening Ontario Act violations

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said enforcement officers laid six charges over the Halloween weekend.

Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis said the charges were due to a variety of reasons under the Reopening Ontario Act, including screening and mask use.

“A good reminder that mask use is still required,” said Dupuis during the Wednesday media briefing.

She added that even fully vaccinated individuals are still required to wear masks in many indoor settings.

Enforcement officers are routinely out ensuring residents and businesses are following the rules under the Reopening Ontario Act.