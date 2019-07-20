

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a crash in Lakeshore.

The driver of a motorcycle was sent to hospital after colliding with a parked car on Amy Croft Dr. at around 9pm Friday night.

Police say the motorcycle driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Details of what led to the crash have not yet been released and there's word if any charges will be laid.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.