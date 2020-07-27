WINDSOR, ONT. -- Two Chatham men have been charged after a break-in in Lakeshore.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case since the men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident.

Members of the Essex County OPP, including the Essex County Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit responded to a break-and-enter in progress on Lakeshore Road 303 on Saturday at 10 p.m.

Police say they found and arrested two adults on the property.

Shane Bulley, 30, and Gavin Ward, 49, both of Chatham were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Oct. 6, 2020, to answer to a number of property-related criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.