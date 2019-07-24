

CTV Windsor





The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation into the arrest of a 36-year-old man in Windsor last month.

Interim SIU Director Joseph Martino announced the decision to terminate the investigation on Wednesday.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, Windsor police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Erie Street and Parent Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and eventually climbed a fire escape at the rear of a building on Erie Street.

Next, he climbed into the window of an apartment building – located above a business – where he was involved in an altercation with two occupants.

The SIU report says the man then jumped out of the front window and was subsequently arrested by police officers. He was taken to hospital for treatment of an injury.

The man refused to be interviewed by SIU investigators and he declined to sign a medical release, according to the report.

“In the absence of a statement from the man, there is an insufficient basis from which to proceed with an investigation of the potential criminal liability of the officers involved in his arrest,” says Martino.

“Indeed, the SIU cannot even be certain of its jurisdiction in this matter as the man has refused to authorize the release of medical records that would confirm the nature of his injury.”

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.