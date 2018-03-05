

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Essex sisters are celebrating becoming $100,000 richer.

Aline Khoury of Leamington and Diane Khoury of Windsor won $100,000 with Instant Boom Multiplier.

“We like to play instant tickets together,” said Diane Khoury, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque. “After missing her bus ride home, Aline decided to purchase a few instant tickets to play as she waited for the next bus.”

Aline shared the news about their big win immediately.

“She called me screaming that we had won,” Diane Khoury, 23, said. “I thought it was a joke!”

The two sisters plan to pay some bills, go on vacation and purchase a car for their family.

“We’ll also be going on a shopping spree together,” said Diane Khoury.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Talbot Street in Leamington.