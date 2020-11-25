WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Government of Canada is set to introduce single sports betting legislation this week.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti will table the bill called “An Act to amend the Criminal Code”.

“This is about protecting 2,500 direct casino jobs in our region and strengthening one of the largest employers in Windsor-Essex, which is Caesars Windsor,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Kusmierczyk.

Earlier this month, Kusmierczyk facilitated a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and over 30 local workers and union leaders from Windsor-Essex where the Prime Minister heard about the importance of single sports betting to the community.

“This is also about teamwork – working hard with the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister Lametti in Ottawa, and locally with Dave Cassidy at UNIFOR, the Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce, WEEDC and both Mayors McNamara and Dilkens. Total team effort,” said Kusmierczyk.