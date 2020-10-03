LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting just one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

On Friday, there were three new cases.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,668 and 32 of those are currently active.

The health unit says 2,560 have been resolved.

There are no longer any retirement homes or workplaces experiencing an outbreak. The heath unit says there are also no outbreaks at area schools.

In the province, new COVID-19 infections have dropped to the 600s after the province recorded its highest single-day case count since the beginning of the pandemic on Friday.

There are 653 new cases of the disease on Saturday, down from the 732 infections logged a day earlier