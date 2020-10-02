WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the region on Friday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,667 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2549 people who have recovered.

Two of the new cases in the region are travel-related – one from the U.S. and one from outside North America. The other new case was acquired in the community.

There is one person in hospital.

For the first time in several months, there are no listed outbreaks at retirement or long term care homes.

WECHU says there are also no workplaces or schools with outbreaks in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 284 students and staff members have received a COVID-19 test since school reopened in September. As previously reported, there were three positive cases.

Ahmed says even though there has been very few positive cases reported in local schools, absenteeism has been increasing in recent days.

“Absenteeism is one of the many early warning indicators that we use to detect is illness is spreading in schools,” says Ahmed.