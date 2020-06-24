WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a drastic decrease in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with only four new cases.

One person works in agri-farm sector and two people are household contacts of that person. The fourth case is under investigation.

The numbers are significantly down from Monday and Tuesday, when 64 new cases were reported over the two days, with 61 being in the agri-farm sector.

There have been 1,365 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 808 people who have recovered.

Six workplaces are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There is also one long-term care facility still in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 157.