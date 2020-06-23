WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 30 in agri-farm workers.

There have been 1,361 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 784 people who have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 68. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Seven workplaces are in outbreak status – four in Leamington and three in Kingsville.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.

There is also one long-term care facility still in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 157.