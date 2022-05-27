Showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy sky on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.

Friday night, expect a cloudy sky with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11.

Saturday: Clearing in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 34.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.