‘Show Us Your ‘Stache’ campaign launches at ESHF

    The Erie Shores Health Foundation (ESHF) is marking Movember by launching its “Show US Your ‘Stache” campaign.

    Running all through November, men will grow facial hair, supporting urology at Erie Shores Healthcare.

    “It has been eight years since our hospital has offered urology services for men in our community,” said Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of Erie Shores Healthcare.

    “Bringing urology back is the next step in our commitment to providing essential care services close to home.”

    According to ESHF, urology is necessary in preventing and treating diseases within the urinary and reproductive systems. That can include kidney stones and prostate cancer.

    Money raised in the campaign will allow necessary upgrades to the operating room to accommodate urology, hire a permanent urologist and buy needed supplies.

    “I am blown away by the positive response to this campaign from the men in our community, even those who claim they cannot grow a moustache,” said Penny Bellhouse, executive director of ESHF.

    “If you have not already, we are encouraging you to either show your own ‘stache or donate to a ‘stache you love on our webpage for urology this Movember.”

    Participants have uploaded a freshly shaven picture of themselves and will share the donation link as the month progresses.

    Progress photos will be uploaded at the beginning of December. The campaign officially wraps up on Dec. 3.

    If you would like to donate to the cause, you can do so here.

    ESHF said this campaign will run annually, targeting different areas in need each year.

