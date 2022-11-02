Shine the Light in Windsor

The 11th edition of the Shine the Light campaign kicked off in Windsor Tuesday evening.

Dozens gathered at Charles Clark Square for the annual tree lighting ceremony, including dignitaries from across Windsor-Essex.

Shine the Light is a month-long campaign to raise awareness on violence against women.

This year's notable events include Bark in the Park on Nov. 6 along with the flag raising on Nov. 25 and the day of purple on Nov. 15