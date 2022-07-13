Sherry Bondy announces candidacy for Essex mayor

There are now two candidates in the Essex mayoral race.

Ward 4 councillor Sherry Bondy officially announced her candidacy on Wednesday.

She has been an Essex councillor for three terms.

Richard Meloche, who was appointed Essex mayor earlier this year when Larry Snively resigned, is also running.

There are currently no other candidates seeking the seat.

Candidates can file nomination papers until Aug. 19. The municipal election is October 24.