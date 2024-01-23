Shadd legacy honoured with Canada Post stamp

The unveiling of a Canada Post stamp took place in honour of Mary Ann Shadd, an educator, lawyer, and abolitionist.

“Often times when we think of Canadian history, we don't always think of Black history, and Black history is Canadian history,” said Brandy Ryan, director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for Canada Post.

The stamp will be officially issued Jan. 29 ahead of Black History Month in February.

Many from the Shadd family were on hand for the ceremony.

“It means so much pride for our family,” said Brenda Edmonds Travis, a Shadd descendant. “We have always been on the forefront of making a difference in our community.”

Born in Delaware, Ont. in 1823, Shadd was the first Black woman in North America to edit and publish a newspaper, The Provincial Freeman.

Shadd’s great-great-great niece shared some of her writings before the unveiling.

“Expressing what she believed in and letting the chips fall where they may. That was Mary Ann Shadd to a tee,” Adrienne Shadd said. “She didn’t shy away from criticizing and calling out leaders of the community, whether they were white, Black. Most of them were men. She seemed to be fearless in that way.”

Edmonds Travis added, “At that time it was a man's world and that was very, very good, and very helpful for women.”

Shadd was a women's rights advocate and had a private school for children of freedom seekers in Old Sandwich Town in Windsor.

“As we think about her legacy today, we should remember the words of a young 26-year-old Mary Ann Shadd, 'We should do more and talk less,'” said Shadd.

Chatham Mayor Darrin Canniff has asked Canada Post for a larger version of the stamp to display somewhere in Chatham-Kent at some point.

He also would like to see others recognized on stamps put on display, including Abraham Shadd, Mary Ann's father, who was commemorated with a stamp in 2009.

“It is the first father-daughter group to be honoured by Canada Post. Thank you Canada Post,” Edmonds Travis said.

Abraham was a civil rights activist and abolitionist.

“So many people in Chatham-Kent don't know that,” remarked Canniff. “We want to make sure most people in Chatham-Kent understand our history and the rich history that we have and the amazing people that come from our community.”