    • Sexual assault charges laid after two incidents in Chatham

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham-Kent in March, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
    A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

    On June 9 around 11:30 a.m., police were called to Mud Creek in Chatham where they learned a young man reportedly approached a young female and touched her inappropriately.

    A little over a week later on June 17, officers responded again, to Mud Creek, for another sexual assault investigation where they said a young man approached an adult woman and touched her inappropriately.

    Officers were able to identify the man and on Tuesday, arrested a 19 year old.

    He was charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault and scheduled for a court date in July.a

