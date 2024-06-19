Sexual assault charges laid after two incidents in Chatham

A Chatham man is facing charges following a sexual assault investigation.

On June 9 around 11:30 a.m., police were called to Mud Creek in Chatham where they learned a young man reportedly approached a young female and touched her inappropriately.

A little over a week later on June 17, officers responded again, to Mud Creek, for another sexual assault investigation where they said a young man approached an adult woman and touched her inappropriately.

Officers were able to identify the man and on Tuesday, arrested a 19 year old.

He was charged with sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault and scheduled for a court date in July.a