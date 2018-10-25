

CTV Windsor





The sexual assault trial in Sarnia for a disgraced national women's gymnastics team coach will resume in December.

Dave Brubaker, who was formerly director of the women's national gymnastics team, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at his judge-alone trial. The charges relate to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2007.

On Tuesday, the complainant – now 31 -- testified that Brubaker would kiss her on the lips, invite her to take naps with him and tickle her belly when they cuddled together when she was 12 years old.

His trial is now on a break until Dec. 13.

When the case resumes, the court will hear testimony from Brubaker when he is called as the first witness for the defence.

Brubaker is represented by Windsor lawyer Pat Ducharme. He and the crown will also give the judge written submissions on the admissibility of a police interview.

At issue, the close relationship between the complainant and the investigating officer.

Gymnastics Canada says its aware of the case but will not comment as it is still before the courts.

In a statement, the organization said it continues to implement a safe sport framework for gymnasts across the country. That includes “tools to assist parents to identify potentially unsafe situations and to take proactive steps to ensure the safety of athletes."

The statement also says the group provides “safe channels for athletes to communicate concerns with respect to their safety and well-being without risk of reprisals,” and uses “the appropriate enforcement mechanisms for addressing individuals who breach safe sport policies."