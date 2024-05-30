Second marine rescue boat introduced at Belle River Marina

Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s second boat being introduced into service.

The vessel is be docked at the Belle River Marina where a volunteer team works in tandem with the Coast Guard to assist and keep the waters of Lakeshore and Lake St. Clair safe for all boaters.

A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Thursday morning celebrating both the vessel’s beginning of service and the expansion of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s operating area. Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of a second boat in Belle River, Ont., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Three drownings have occurred in the region the week leading up to Thursday’s event.

Established in 2011, Guardian Marine Rescue is committed to saving lives and promoting safe boating activities in the community.

The team operates out of Colchester and Lakeshore, providing critical services across Lake Erie, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair.

With a fleet that includes the Colchester Guardian and the Lakeshore Alida, the group of volunteers are equipped to respond swiftly to emergencies on the water.

Officials note volunteers undergo rigorous training to ensure they are prepared for a variety of situations, collaborating closely with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and other local agencies to deliver effective and coordinated search and rescue operations.

Guardian Marine Rescue’s mission is to prevent loss of life and ensure the safety of boaters in the region, which they also do by engaging in public education initiatives to raise awareness about boating safety and the importance of being prepared on the water. Through the support of our community and generous donors, we continue to enhance our capabilities and expand our reach, making our waters safer for everyone.