WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police respond to marine emergency near Morton Drive

    Officers responded to the Detroit River near the 150 block of Morton Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) Officers responded to the Detroit River near the 150 block of Morton Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Windsor police officers were called to a marine emergency along the Windsor-LaSalle border on Thursday morning.

    Officers responded to the 150 block of Morton Drive at 7:29 a.m.

    There is an increased police presence in the area.

    CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for information.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News