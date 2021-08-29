WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued at heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.

Officials say conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

Some of these thunderstorms may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm and heavy rain up to 50 mm within one hour.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Hot and humid Sunday and possibly into Monday.

Daytime maximum temperatures: 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 40 to 42 beginning again today.

Nighttime minimum temperatures: 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.