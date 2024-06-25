Severe thunderstorm warning lifted

Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning in Windsor-Essex.

Meterologists were tracking a severe storm Tuesday morning potentially causing strong winds, but said the conditions are no longer favourable.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 21.

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.